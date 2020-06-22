Balentine LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 575 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Amgen by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Amgen by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.76. 738,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,214. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.02 and a 200 day moving average of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

