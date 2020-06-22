Balentine LLC Acquires New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 357,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.16. 18,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

