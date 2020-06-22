Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCPC. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Balchem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,285,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.