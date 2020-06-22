Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in June

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,200 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 430,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

