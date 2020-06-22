B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALTG. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.