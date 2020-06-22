B. Riley Begins Coverage on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cars.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

