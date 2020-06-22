Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ)’s share price fell 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 175,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 914,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

