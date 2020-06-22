Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.30.

AXSM opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

