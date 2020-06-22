Axa Grows Stock Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Axa raised its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.43% of Rapid7 worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,580 shares of company stock valued at $984,503. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.