Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVID. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

AVID opened at $7.18 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,566.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,180,869 shares of company stock worth $15,347,662 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

