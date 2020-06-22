Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Barclays cut their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $442,593.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.38. 37,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,520. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

