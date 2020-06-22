Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Down 13.8% in June

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the May 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVNS. Barclays upgraded Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.35. 4,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,819. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,525,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after acquiring an additional 752,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,962,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 434.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497,858 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

