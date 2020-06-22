Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.29.

AVLR stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $126.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $321,040.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $1,091,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,417,223.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,647 shares of company stock worth $32,385,236. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,766 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $58,388,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $54,352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2,278.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after acquiring an additional 576,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 9,382.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

