Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $1.15 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.72.

Get Autoweb alerts:

Shares of AUTO opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 423,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.22% of Autoweb worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.