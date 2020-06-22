AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.46. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

