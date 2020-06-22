Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut Auto Trader Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 410 ($5.22) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 570 ($7.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.31) to GBX 557 ($7.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 525 ($6.68).

AUTO opened at GBX 553 ($7.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 517.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.77. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 308.60 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 747 ($9.51).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

