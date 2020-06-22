Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut Auto Trader Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 410 ($5.22) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 570 ($7.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.31) to GBX 557 ($7.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 525 ($6.68).

AUTO opened at GBX 553 ($7.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 517.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.77. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 308.60 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 747 ($9.51).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

