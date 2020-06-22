Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,182,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.