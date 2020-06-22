Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $104,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.