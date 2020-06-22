Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 445,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.56. Atomera has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $10.93.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,644.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,428.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $83,784. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera during the first quarter worth $298,610,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Atomera by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atomera by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Atomera by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Atomera by 13.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

