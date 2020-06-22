ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ATNI stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.70 million, a P/E ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $120,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,713,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $325,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATN International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ATN International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ATN International by 14.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ATN International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ATN International by 1.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.