Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AFH stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Atlas Financial has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.
About Atlas Financial
Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.