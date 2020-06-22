Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Short Interest Update

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AFH stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Atlas Financial has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

