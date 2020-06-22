AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,550 ($121.55) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 9,500 ($120.91).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($117.09) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($105.00) to GBX 8,600 ($109.46) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($96.73) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($105.64) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($117.09) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,593 ($109.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,555.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,706.27. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

