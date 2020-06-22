ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 737,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.24. 4,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,693. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. ASGN has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 2,045 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $133,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,203 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,653,000 after acquiring an additional 939,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $42,242,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 397,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.