Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Buys $60,520.00 in Stock

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy M. Shannon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arvinas alerts:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Timothy M. Shannon purchased 3,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00.

Arvinas stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. Arvinas Inc has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.