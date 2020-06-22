Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $319.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of -0.07. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $118,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,930 shares of company stock valued at $244,409 in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 125,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.