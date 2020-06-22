ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $434.44. 70,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,606. The firm has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $429.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

