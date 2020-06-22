ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,235 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 111,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,616. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.