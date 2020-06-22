Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.50% of Ares Management worth $102,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 678,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 267,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,451,278 shares of company stock worth $128,343,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of ARES opened at $39.02 on Monday. Ares Management Corp has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

