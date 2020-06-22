Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Director Sells $19,072.96 in Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $19,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,291.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manmeet Singh Soni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $79,779.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $63.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.67. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNA. Guggenheim began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

