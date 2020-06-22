Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.08. 16,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,444. Archrock has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $905.35 million, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 2.85.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 12,751.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Archrock by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $21,232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 202.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

