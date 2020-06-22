ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Down 9.0% in June

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 160,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,913,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 153,883 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 235,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,551,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 974,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

ARC stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

