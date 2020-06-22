Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $3.04 on Monday. Aquabounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQB has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquabounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

