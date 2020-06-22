Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

AQMS opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton bought 50,069 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,560.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 729,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,559.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $45,407 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

