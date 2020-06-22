AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 44,964 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 879,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $53,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.32. 48,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

