Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Down 8.1% in June

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 860,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.68. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

