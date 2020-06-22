Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Appian alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 1.01. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $171,649.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $14,125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,872. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Appian by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth about $583,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Appian by 93.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Appian by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.