Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 111.7% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 337,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 177,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 998,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APEN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 72.34% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

