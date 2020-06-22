Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 7,062,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 414,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,705,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,885. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 48.60, a current ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.40%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

