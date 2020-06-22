Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Short Interest Update

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. UBS Group raised their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Anthem stock opened at $266.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.46 and a 200-day moving average of $274.55. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

