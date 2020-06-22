Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Down 11.6% in June

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,860,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 32,660,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

