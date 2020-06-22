Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Down 13.2% in June

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 973,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 200,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Clark Akers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,082.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,876 shares of company stock valued at $697,544. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anterix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. Equities analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

