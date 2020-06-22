ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 573,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $5,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,853,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 687.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

ANIP stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.