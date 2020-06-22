Anglo American (AAL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Anglo American (LON: AAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/19/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.00) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,475 ($18.77).

6/11/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,300 ($29.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/11/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($29.27) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,750 ($22.27) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 13 ($0.17).

4/24/2020 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/24/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 2,150 ($27.36) price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Anglo American had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/23/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,230 ($28.38).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,818.40 ($23.14) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,621.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,742.16. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.20). The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,551 ($19.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,947.69 ($6,297.17). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.67) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($25,703.70). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,480 shares of company stock worth $4,822,565.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

