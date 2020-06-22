Anglo American (AAL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Anglo American (LON: AAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/19/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.00) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,475 ($18.77).
- 6/11/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,300 ($29.27). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/22/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 5/11/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/30/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($29.27) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,750 ($22.27) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 13 ($0.17).
- 4/24/2020 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/24/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 2,150 ($27.36) price target on the stock.
- 4/23/2020 – Anglo American had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/23/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,230 ($28.38).
Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,818.40 ($23.14) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,621.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,742.16. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.20). The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.
In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,551 ($19.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,947.69 ($6,297.17). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.67) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($25,703.70). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,480 shares of company stock worth $4,822,565.
