Analyzing The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and B. Riley Financial (NYSE:RILY)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Western Union and B. Riley Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.68 $1.06 billion $1.73 12.49 B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 0.87 $81.61 million N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Volatility & Risk

The Western Union has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. The Western Union pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Western Union has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 20.64% -1,692.22% 8.65% B. Riley Financial 12.52% -1.09% -0.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Western Union and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 6 8 2 0 1.75 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $21.94, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Western Union is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Summary

The Western Union beats B. Riley Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

