Analyzing Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and BancFirst (OTCMKTS:BANF)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and BancFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $8.17 billion 0.54 $1.17 billion N/A N/A BancFirst $473.89 million 2.74 $134.88 million $4.12 9.65

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. 11.85% 10.49% 1.37% BancFirst 26.17% 12.91% 1.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 3 0 3.00 BancFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00

BancFirst has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.04%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Summary

BancFirst beats Akbank T.A.S. on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; marketing and pricing activities related treasury products; and the provision of long-term funding services, providing funding facility that reflects country risk, diversifying funding resources, and forming a base of international investors. Further, it engages in leasing activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 780 branches in Turkey and 1 branch internationally. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

