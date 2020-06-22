Analysts Expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Daseke reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

In other news, Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,769.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko purchased 108,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 623,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Daseke by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 89,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Daseke by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. 195,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,739. Daseke has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

