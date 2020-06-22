Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,556 shares of company stock worth $2,001,570. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after buying an additional 609,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after buying an additional 176,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.