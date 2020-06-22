Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after acquiring an additional 234,418 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,048,462,000 after acquiring an additional 328,889 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

