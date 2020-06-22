Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Kiely acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey P. George acquired 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 146,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

