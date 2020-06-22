Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,714. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.